MUW class of 2023 enters graduation weekend with 133-year-old tradition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend of graduation activities at Mississippi University for Women kicked off Friday with a 133-year-old tradition.

Members of the Class of 2023 at The W took part in the Magnolia Chain Ceremony.

Graduates carry a chain made of Magnolia blooms across campus.

The ceremony now also serves as a time to present awards and special recognition to distinguished members of the graduating class.

This year’s speaker was MUW alum Dr. Honi Migdol. According to tradition, when the group disperses, those who manage to leave with a bloom or bud will find good fortune and romance in their post-W life.

A flower chain ceremony has been a part of graduation since 1890. Originally daisies were used. The switch to the state flower came about in 1905.

