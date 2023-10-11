MUW Department of Health, Kinesiology hosts women’s health luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – MUW is urging women to be proactive about their health especially when it comes to cancer screening.

The Department of Health and Kinesiology hosted its annual Women’s Health Awareness Luncheon.

The main goal of the event was to educate women on how to better recognize signs of cancer and know what steps to take next.

Local OB/GYN Doctor Pam Lacy presented information about screening, detection, and treatment.

“This month we’re just making women more aware of what to look out for with their bodies what to expect and when they need to go see a doctor. One in eight women will get breast cancer so it’s so important that the screening be done because early detection is key to survival,” said Lacy.

The month of October is set aside annually to raise awareness about breast cancer.

