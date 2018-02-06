COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women spent the morning recognizing the hard work and dedication of a long time employee.

Dr. Dionne Fortenberry was nominated for the Mississippi Institution of Higher Learning Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Fortenberry humbly accepted the award in a ceremony Tuesday in the Presidents Dining Room.

In her time at MUW, Dr. Fortenberry has increased the international student population nearly 371%.

Dr. Erin Kempker is the chair of history and political science.

She says she nominated Dr. Fortenberry because of her remarkable work with international students and her promotion of women in the field of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

“Her teaching and then her work as a department chair both have really been instrumental in making this department of math and science a place women and all kinds of people and international students especially fell welcomed and find success,” says Kempker.

Each university nominates a candidate.

The nominees will be recognized in conjunction with the IHL Board meeting Thursday, February 6.