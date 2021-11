MUW held a ceremony recognizing current and fallen heroes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saying thank you to the men and women who served our country.

Mississippi University for Women held a Veteran’s Day Ceremony to recognize current and fallen heroes.

Students, faculty, and staff gathered in the Carrier Chapel.

Chief Master Sergeant Melissa Bridges from the Columbus Air Force Base was the guest speaker.

Campus officials believe the ceremony showed support to those serving the nation.