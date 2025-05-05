MUW holds graduation ceremony for the Owls baseball seniors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Graduation came a few days early for some Mississippi University for Women Seniors.

A special graduation ceremony was held on May 5 for members of the Owls Baseball Team.

The team has reached the Final Four in the Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and will be away Friday, when regular commencement ceremonies are being held.

University officials didn’t want the athletes to be left out, so they stepped up to the plate and scheduled the special ceremony for this morning at Nissan Auditorium.

7 of the 8 Seniors who crossed the stage earned their degrees in Business, the eighth man out got his in Political Science.

The Owls are the two-seed in the SLIAC tourney.

