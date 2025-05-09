MUW holds graduation ceremony in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Long, Blue Line is now a little longer.

Friends and family members were on hand on May 9 as more than 300 Mississippi University for Women students received their diplomas at two ceremonies on The W’s Columbus campus.

The early ceremony featured graduates from the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences receiving their associate, bachelor, and doctorate degrees in nursing, along with graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences.

A second ceremony featured other health-related majors and graduates from the College of Business and Professional Studies and the School of Education.

The W helped put a dent in the state’s nursing shortage. 111 graduates received their Associate’s and Bachelor’s in Nursing, and three received their Doctor of Nursing Practice.

