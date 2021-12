MUW Hosted two fall commencement ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Long Blue Line” at Mississippi University for Women grows with another graduation complete.

MUW held its fall commencement ceremonies this afternoon at Rent Auditorium.

There were two ceremonies where graduate and undergraduate degrees were given.

Each graduate was given four tickets and all families had to sit in a group of four, due to the university’s COVID-19 guidelines.

166 people graduated from “The W.”