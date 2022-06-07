MUW hosting the NEW Leadership Mississippi Summer Institute

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The nation’s first publicly supported university for women continues its mission to encourage young women to take on leadership roles in the public arena.

Mississippi University for Women is hosting the NEW Leadership Mississippi Summer Institute.

NEW Leadership is a bipartisan effort to address the under-representation of women in national politics.

The Summer Institute brings college women from different political, ethnic, and educational backgrounds together to explore the roles for women in leadership and politics.

Tuesday, participants heard about Representative Dana McLean’s second act as a state lawmaker.

“I just want to inspire them to know that the sky is the limit. There are so many different avenues they can take; so many occupations within public policy, lobbying, actually being an elected official, support staff, lawyers, so there is so much they can do,” said Representative Dana Mclean.

Around 30 young women from across the state are participating in the Summer Institute.