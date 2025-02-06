MUW hosts annual healthcare career fair in Columbus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women hosts its annual healthcare career fair.

MUW’s Career Services and Professional Development Center welcomed employers and graduate schools from across the region.

Director of Career Services and Professional Development Elise Wilson said they are proud to have the #1 nursing program in the state of Mississippi, and they want to offer as many opportunities as they can to help their students.

“What I hope that students take away today is mainly to see the diversity of areas where they can work. Both geographically, different hospitals, and different clinics within the healthcare industry. And it kind of opens their eyes and begins that networking that is so important for us to find jobs in the professional field,” said Wilson.

33 employers and schools were represented at the event.

