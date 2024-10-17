MUW hosts annual Women’s Health Awareness Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Taking strides to eat more healthy.

Women from around the Golden Triangle attended MUW’s Women’s Health Awareness Luncheon on October 16.

Baptist Memorial in Columbus was a co-sponsor of the event.

This year’s focus was “Nutrition Across the Ages.”

“We always try to have a topic that’s of special interest to women. Sometimes we have a doctor or sometimes we have another different kind of clinician,” said Megan Pratt, the Marketing Director for Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle.

Stephanie Markham, the Clinical Nutrition Manager at Baptist Memorial, was Wednesday’s featured speaker.

She spoke about bone and heart health.

She also clarified some myths about nutrition.

“There’s so much on social media. It’s hard to know what to believe and what’s actually true,” said Markham.

Markham encouraged those in attendance to be mindful of what and how they eat.

“I always tell my patients ‘Do good when you can.’ You’re not always going to make the best choices, but that’s ok. Can’t beat yourself up about that.”

Mary Plyer attended the luncheon.

She said she walked away, having learned something new.

“I learned that I eat too much and that I don’t eat the right thing, so they’ve inspired me.”

Markham also shared how health is more about having a balanced meal and choosing the healthier option.

Baptist Memorial is also offering free mammograms for women over 40 without insurance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X