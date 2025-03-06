MUW hosts its 9th annual Music by Women Festival in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women hosting the 9th annual Music by Women Festival at the historic Poindexter Hall.

The festival features 15 concerts with music written by female composers.

Over the course of three days, a concert is held at 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Along with performers from MUW, performers come from institutions of higher learning domestically and internationally.

Concerts are free and open to the public.

The festival also features academic presentations. Registration is required for all non-concert events.

