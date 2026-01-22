MUW hosts Lowndes Co. Spelling Bee for top spellers in the area

The top spellers in Lowndes County faced off this morning for a chance to represent the county, and maybe the state.

Mississippi University for Women hosted the Lowndes County Spelling Bee.

Students representing public and private schools from across the county tested their spelling skills against one another to see who would move on to the next level and possibly represent Lowndes County in the state Spelling Bee.

Lowndes County School District Superintendent Sam Allison said the competition is a chance to not only build the students’ vocabularies, but also their confidence.

“I think the experience, as I mentioned to the kids, you’ve done the work. You’re to be commended for being here. Just getting on the stage and having the opportunity to spell against the other students of Lowndes County. I think that goes a long way, and just building some confidence, building an experience, just to help them in the future,” said Allison.

Christian Schultz of New Hope Middle School won today’s competition. Aiden Ferguson, also of New Hope Middle, and Enyu Deng of Annunciation Catholic School were the runners-up.

They will compete in the Lowndes County Semi-final on February 18.

