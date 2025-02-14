MUW hosts panel discussion on “How Identity Impacts Academics”

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Who you are and where you come from can shape the direction you take in life, whether you realize it or not.

That was one of the messages from a panel discussion on the Mississippi University for Women campus this afternoon, February 13.

The W hosted “How Identity Impacts Academics.”

Students and faculty discussed how their identity and life experiences have affected their academic and post-academic lives.

Organizers say those lived experiences play a role in navigating academic challenges and even politics in the workplace.

“It’s important to know that identity and lived experiences play an important part in the development of any human being, and so when we think about lived experiences from being from small locations, from being from large geographic locations; whether how they look on the outside or feel on the inside; the trauma they may have been exposed to. All of these things shape up their academic careers; what degrees they choose, and what professions they choose,” said Dr. Matthew Miles, MUW Dean of Students.

The panel discussion was part of MUW’s Black History Month observations.

