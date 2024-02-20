MUW interim Athletic Director discusses benefits of proposed name change

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- Last week, Mississippi University for Women (MUW) announced a proposed name change- Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.

Interim Athletic Director Buddy Foster says the name change is a home run with the biggest perks being recruiting and branding for the athletic department. Getting to keep the “W” for those purposes is huge.

“We don’t have to qualify that we’re a co-ed institution,” Foster said. “It gets our foot in the door more for certainly male student-athletes, but also female student-athletes. Studies show only four percent of high school females want a single-gendered university experience so it opens doors to those female student-athletes as well.”

The university is requesting the Mississippi Legislature to approve legislation that will allow the change. The deadline for the introduction of general bills was Monday, February 19th and if it’s passed the name will go into effect on July 1.