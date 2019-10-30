MUW Men’s, Women’s Soccer Selected To National Tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — MUW Owls soccer will represent the Magnolia State on the national stage.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer programs were selected to compete in the USCAA national soccer tournament.

The women’s team (10-6) were chosen as a three-seed, and will compete in Pool B of the tournament with University of Maine-Fort Kent.

The men’s team (7-7-3) were the final pick, clinching the sixth seed. They’ll compete in Pool B play with Maine-Fort Kent and Florida National.

Both teams will travel to Virginia Beach to compete in the tournament from November 7th-11th.