MUW Names Burnett Head Men’s Soccer Coach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (MUW Athletics) – The W has announced the hiring of Dylan Burnett as the next head coach of its men’s soccer program on Tuesday, July 9.

“I am very excited to join the Owl Family,” stated Burnett on his first day. “It was obvious the moment I stepped on campus that I felt at home and that is where I wanted to be. Our men will bring unmatched competitiveness and work ethic both on the field and in the classroom along with an exciting brand of soccer. I cannot wait to lead and grow this program.”

- Advertisement -

Prior to joining the Owls, Burnett spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the women’s soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach at the University of Southern Mississippi.

His responsibilities included assisting and preparing pregame warmups, field set up for practices and competitions, and one-on-one training. Off the field, Burnett helped with recruitment by traveling to showcases and evaluating game footage through recruiting websites. He also set up and arrange official visits for prospective Southern Miss student-athletes.

This past season Southern Miss mounted a 13-6-1 record including 11 shutouts and finished as a finalist in the Conference USA championship tournament for the first time in program history. The Golden Eagles saw three All-Conference selections, three All-Conference Tournament selections, and two All-South Region selections for their 2018 effort.

In Burnett’s first season, the Golden Eagles finished with an overall 6-9-3 record. USM received a program-best three All-Conference selections including Ola Akinniyi receiving First All-Conference Team recognition, the first since 2007.

Before joining the Golden Eagles staff, Burnett served as the Director of Coaching at the Arlington Futbol Club in Arlington, Tenn., for more than one year. During his time in Tennessee, the club was ranked at No. 7 in the state and the U-18 team was the 2017 CSA Adidas Blues City Blowout Champions. Burnett taught individual lessons including skills, games tactics, and leadership strategies.

As the director, Burnett focused on creating a productive and positive environment for student-athletes while also scheduling game, practice and tournament schedules.

Burnett served as the Boys and Girls Head Soccer Coach at Munford High School in Tennessee from 2015-17 prior to his AFC position. In those two years, his teams earned the NSCAA Team Academic Award, which was one of 48 schools and one of three Tennessee schools to earn the award for both boys and girls. Burnett’s coaching efforts were awarded when he coached the first player in district history to the Division 1 All-State team. His players were also recognized as Max Preps TN Players of the Week and Memphis Area Division award honorees while he was named District Coach of the Year two season in a row.

His off-field efforts also produced more than $10,000 in fundraising efforts and successfully negotiated the construction of a new soccer facility.

From 2013-2014, Burnett earned university experience as a volunteer student assistant strength and conditioning coach at Lincoln Memorial University and interned with the Mississippi State University football strength and conditioning team.

Burnett’s athletic talents showed on the field as well when we played for the Mississippi State football team as a kicker in 2010. After a torn hip flexor, Burnett was sidelined but transferred to Lincoln Memorial to play soccer at the Division II level. While at LMU, the Railsplitters competed in the South Atlantic Conference playoffs, including the semifinals in 2011 and 2013. The squad made it to the conference championship in 2012 and posted a top-6 regional ranking.

Burnett graduated in 2014 from LMU with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Kinesiology with minors in health and strength and conditioning. Burnett also holds his Tennessee Practitioner Teaching license, a NSCAA National Diploma, USSF E License, NSCAA Level 1 Diploma, NSCAA Goalkeeping 2 diploma, a NSCAA Futsal Level 1 diploma, and an Advanced National Diploma. He will complete a Master’s of Science in Sports Coaching Education at the end of July from Southern Miss.