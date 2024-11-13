MUW Owls cheer on Children’s of Mississippi patients before game

JACKSON, Miss. (UMMC) – The Mississippi University for Women Owls men’s basketball team visited patients at Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital, Nov. 12 before playing the Blazers of

Belhaven University. Word from the University of Mississippi Medical Center said that members of the team played games and created artwork with patients at the hospital’s Rainbow Garden that afternoon before the 7 p.m. game.

Children’s of Mississippi, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, encompasses all the pediatric services available at UMMC and at clinical sites throughout Mississippi. At the heart of these services is the

state’s only hospital devoted exclusively to the care and treatment of sick and injured children. The Children’s of Mississippi network brings specialized clinical care for children to communities across the state, making

it easier for families to get the treatment they need closer to home.

As the state’s only academic medical center, UMMC seeks to improve the health of Mississippi’s population and eliminate health disparities through education, research and patient care.

UMMC encompasses six health science schools of medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, graduate studies and population health. The Medical Center includes the state’s only Level I trauma center,

only children’s hospital, only organ and bone marrow transplant program and the only Telehealth Center of Excellence, one of two in the nation.

For more information, visit www.umc.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.