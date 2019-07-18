MUW president talks about future of university

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An exciting day at MUW as the University’s president, Nora Miller talked about the future of the W.

Thursday morning was the annual meeting of the MUW Alumni Associations Lowndes County Chapter.

- Advertisement -

Miller talked about the past academic and athletic year at the W.

She also discussed the future of the university.

One of those being the future of the new culinary arts facility.

“The contract has been awarded and we are waiting on getting a notice to proceed date. We were hoping that this would have been done over the summer, but it looks like we will be getting started in the next few weeks and so the demolition will occur and then we will do site preparation to make way for a new culinary arts facility,” said Miller.

Taylor and Keirn dorm buildings will be torn down to make room for the new culinary arts facility.