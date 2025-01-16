MUW provides high school seniors a jumpstart in nursing

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is giving high school seniors interested in nursing a jump start to the program.

Through the Freshman Early Acceptance or FEA program, high school seniors can secure early admission into MUW’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

This is the first year MUW is offering this.

To apply, you must be a first-time freshman with a declared major in BSN, have a 24 ACT score, and a GPA of 3.5.

Students must also have all prerequisite course credits at MUW or up to 15 hours of dual enrollment or AP credits.

Chair of the BSN program Maria Scott said the nursing program is competitive, and the FEA program allows high achieving high school seniors more opportunities to secure a spot.

Scott said it also allows faculty to follow up and work with those students early on in their journey.

“I think the biggest thing is we have so many seniors out there and here lately, we’ve had younger students come into our program that have finished so much coursework and have expressed an interest in health care. I think so many of them are starting as freshmen and they know what they want to do. And so, I think this is a way for those students that already know that this is what they want to do and how they want to go, about their college coursework, and that they want to be a nurse. I think this is awesome for them. So I think it’s also a way to kind of honor or acknowledge those that are working hard in high school,” said Scott.

Those interested can apply today, January 16, at muw.edu/nursing.

If you have questions, you can contact the program directly by phone or email

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.