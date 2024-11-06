MUW provides resources on campus to help students destress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – MUW provides resources for students to destress.

Not only was November 6 the day after election, but it was also National Stress Awareness Day.

MUW had massage chairs, an oxygen bar, and more for students.

Asia Duren, MUW’s Director of student life said they always want to support their students.

“School is tough society is tough. They’re dealing with a lot especially at like this pivotal time in their lives, so we said what can we do to help them,” said Student Life Director Asia Duren.

“You ‘re just sitting there and breathing in all the tropical scents and it really just helps to clear your mind and calm the senses just really help you just thoroughly relax,” said MUW student, Mary Monohan.

The Destress event was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

