MUW pushed back spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – MUW has now pushed back its start date for the spring semester.

Students and instructors at the Mississippi University for Women will now begin classes on January 18th.

Classes were set to begin on January 6th.

Provost Scott Tollison says they evaluated the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and decided that it was best to delay coming back to class by a couple of weeks.

“We think that we’ll have lower case numbers and clarity. We’re still in a period where we have changing guidelines and this will also give us additional time to better understand the guidelines,” said Tollison.

Tollison said that this will not impact spring break.