MUW ranks 16th in Best Bang for the Buck South College list

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – It’s the beginning of the school year, and Mississippi University for Women has already broken into the Top 20.

This poll isn’t for athletics, though. It’s for student success and social mobility.

The W placed at Number 16 on “Washington Monthly’s” “Best Bang for the Buck – Southern Colleges” list.

The list ranks universities that help non-wealthy students earn marketable degrees at affordable prices.

The W also placed Number 31 among Washington Monthly’s Top 100 Master’s Universities and 148th out of 500 in Best Colleges for your Tuition and Tax Dollars ranking.

The magazine also noted that The W ranks higher than many larger and better-known schools for students graduating on time and with lower debt.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X