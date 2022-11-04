MUW reports drop in enrollment but still leads in state degree completion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fewer people are enrolling at Mississippi University for Women, but the school continues to lead the state in degree completion.

A report from MUW showed the university enrolled just over 2,300 students for fall 2022. That’s a 5.6% drop.

Among the schools in the state’s public university system, MUW leads with the highest degree completion. The university awards 36.8 undergraduate degrees per 100 undergraduate students.

Last year, MUW awarded 927 degrees. That’s the second-highest ever.

86% of the students enrolled at The W are from Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter