MUW responds to SBE’s recommendation to move MSMS

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller was at the State Capitol when she heard the news – the State Board of Education made a decision to accept Mississippi State University’s proposal to house the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

“It kind of confirms what I thought was a foregone conclusion from the way the request for proposal came about,” Miller said. “Also, in the proposals, they asked for each institution to give the name of one contact person to refer any questions to. I was that contact person. I never got a single question or a request for more information.”

At the meeting, Miller said she was told they were going into executive session over a different matter before they would take up the MSMS move.

“I really just sat in the audience and heard what everybody else heard,” said Miller.

After being a fixture in Columbus since 1987, Miller says a lot will be missing if the city loses MSMS.

“Tales from the Crypt, the 8th of May Celebration, they created those events. And it’s been a highlight for the community. So that will be missing. And, you know, that’s 240 kids who will no longer be a part of this community,” said Miller.

Miller said going through this process has caused them to take a deeper look at the service they provide and the level the SBE is requesting.

“What MSMS and state board of Education pay us to be on this campus and for us to be the fiscal agent and take care of the property is $271,000,” said Miller. “For that, we maintain the buildings, we provide payroll, purchasing accounts payable, accounts receivable, the Student Health Center, the Student Rec Center, Library services, (and) we are not being paid appropriately for those.

Miller said they looked at the industry standard for facility improvements which was $6 per square foot.

“Currently they pay $0.69 per square foot. So we put in the proposal, the $6 per square foot figure, so they would realize that if they want that level of service, that’s what it’s going to cost for us to provide that. We have been the best stewards we can be and we look forward to continuing our relationship with MSMS. And as long as they are here, we will continue,” said Miller.

So, now it’s in the hands of the state legislature to decide what happens next.

“And we’ve only got two weeks to go for the legislative session. We think the income tax bill may have already gone to the governor’s office, but there are still PERS and other things that they are weighing, and all the appropriation bills. But it is in the hands of the state legislature,” Miller said.

If the Legislature approves the recommendation, it will be up to the SBE to determine the timeline for any movement.

We will continue to cover this story and bring updates as they are available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.