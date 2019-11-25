MUW staff council prepares Thanksgiving baskets for community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The staff council at Mississippi University for Women is making sure families in Columbus have food and other supplies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The group loaded vans with Thanksgiving baskets Monday morning and then delivered them the Housing Authority to be distributed to residents.

The baskets were packed with food and household items.

MUW staff members said this is just one way to let the people in the surrounding community know they care.

“THe “W” is a community first college and university. So being able to help the needy and the elderly during the holiday season is of utmost importance to us. It’s something that we do every year. So we definitely try to make sure this something that is carried on through our traditions,” said assistant director of MUW Housing Alonzo Bouldin.

All of the baskets were donated by professors, students and staff at MUW.