MUW Summer graduates celebrate commencement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer graduates at MUW wore the cap and gown Friday.

There were several in-person ceremonies at Rent Auditorium and at Whitfield Hall.

Graduates Friday included those in the RN program, students in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Professional Studies, and School of Education.

Graduate students also received degrees at Friday’s commencement.