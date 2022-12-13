MUW will offer new scholarship to qualifying boy, girl scouts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is scouting for scholars.

The W announced a new scholarship for Boy Scout Eagle Scouts and Girl Scout Gold Award recipients.

Students who have earned those distinctions in their organizations are now eligible for a $1,000 per year scholarship at the university.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, but students must maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher.

Students applying for the scholarships must also be eligible to submit the Free Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, and meet other ACT or SAT score and GPA requirements.

The scholarship will be offered beginning with the Fall 2023 semester. The priority deadline is May 1.

Anyone with questions should contact the MUW Office of Financial Aid.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter