MUW’s nursing program ranks #1 in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One thing that hasn’t changed with Mississippi University for Women, is its success within its nursing program.

The W’s registered nurse program ranked number one in the state, according to registerednursing.org Registered Nursing Dot Org, an online resource for finding nursing education and employment resources.

The ranking is based on the national licensing exam. It’s a requirement for graduates of The W’s program to pass the NCLEX in order to become registered nurses.

The W had the highest total pass rate in the state with a score of 99.36, maintaining first place in the state for another year.

