Mystics select Ole Miss center Shakira Austin third overall in WNBA Draft

Ole Miss center Shakira Austin was selected by the Washington Mystics with the third overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She’s tied for highest-drafted player in program history (Armintie Price, 2007).

Austin averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 2.12 blocks per contest for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team this season. She led the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 and was a member of the All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive season.

She’s from Fredericksburg, Virginia so Austin will be playing close to home.