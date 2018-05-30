N.C. Dam in “imminent danger” of failing, evacuations ordered

- Advertisement -

Authorities in western North Carolina have ordered evacuations in an area south of the Lake Tahoma Dam, which they say is in “imminent danger” of failing after a landslide “compromised” its structural “integrity.” The National Weather Service tweeted an urgent message:

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency.”

McDowell county emergency management reports water is spilling around the sides of Lake Tahoma dam. Evacuations ongoing south of the dam. THIS IS A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. HEED ALL EVACUATION ORDERS IMMEDIATELY! If you are not threatened by floodwaters, shelter in place. — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

Shelters were set up at two churches and a YMCA.

Lake Tahoma is a private lake in the mountains, in McDowell County.