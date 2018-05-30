N.C. Dam in “imminent danger” of failing, evacuations ordered

By
CBS News
-
0

Area of North Carolina affected by flash flood warning is seen in National Weather Service tweet

National Weather Service / Twitter

- Advertisement -

Authorities in western North Carolina have ordered evacuations in an area south of the Lake Tahoma Dam, which they say is in “imminent danger” of failing after a landslide “compromised” its structural “integrity.” The National Weather Service tweeted an urgent message:

The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency.”

Shelters were set up at two churches and a YMCA.

Lake Tahoma is a private lake in the mountains, in McDowell County.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE