N.C. Dam in “imminent danger” of failing, evacuations ordered

Authorities in western North Carolina have ordered evacuations in an area south of the Lake Tahoma Dam, which they say is in “imminent danger” of failing after a landslide “compromised” its structural “integrity.” The National Weather Service tweeted an urgent message:
The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency.”
Shelters were set up at two churches and a YMCA.
Lake Tahoma is a private lake in the mountains, in McDowell County.
