NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oktibbeha Co.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County NAACP is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The organization hosted its Martin Luther King Junior Community Worship Service to fellowship and celebrate MLK’s legacy and his leadership at New Zion U.M. Church in Starkville.

Community members, city leaders, and county leaders were in attendance to celebrate.

Rev. Jerry Jefferson and Rev. Tyrone Stallings said they want attendees to walk away knowing that the legacy of Dr. King lives on the inside of them, and it’s up to the community to carry out the legacy, not just on January 19, but every day of their lives.

“We teach the young people about the struggles that were in the past and the struggles that we deal with now, in different forms, but still, the struggles. Our thing is about coming against injustice, whatever shape, fashion, or form it is. That’s what we have to do. That’s what Dr. King did, and that’s what we have to do today to teach our younger generation. Because when their time comes, there will be injustice. They need to know how to recognize it and how to come against it with God first,” said Jefferson.

“It keeps the legacy alive. As Pastor Jefferson said, we thank God for the life of Dr. King because he was certainly a vessel that was used by God,” said Stallings.

The organization also held a Unity Walk this afternoon, followed by a word of encouragement, song, and prayer.

