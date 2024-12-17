NAACP provides home cooked meals for the inmates in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Missing out on the holidays can be difficult for anyone. That’s why a Noxubee County organization is reaching out to an often overlooked population.

For a second year, the Noxubee County Branch of the NAACP provided a taste of home to inmates at the Noxubee County Jail in Macon.

Members and community volunteers provided a traditional Christmas Dinner, and they also presented gift bags to the inmates.

For those who took part, it was a way to reach out to those who may not have anyone else visiting them for the holiday.

“There are those that are not as fortunate and might not have family members around this time, so we decided to get together to give them some essentials and to fix some good festive food for them,” said Deloria Stewart of the Noxubee County NAACP Branch.

“The guys were excited. They were thankful. They were grateful to be able to know that someone on the outside was still thinking about them,” said Noxubee County NAACP Branch, Jeffery Robinson.

Stewart with the Noxubee NAACP says she would like to see more involvement from other groups in the county and have the event become a true community-wide effort.

