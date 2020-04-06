Name released of girlfriend accused of hitting boyfriend with car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the woman accused of hitting her boyfriend with a car and then hitting him with her fists.

Nashieka Dobbs, 29, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Her bond was set at $25,000 for the March 31 incident.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said Dobbs and the victim got into a fight inside of a vehicle.

The couple pulled into a car dealership parking lot and the male victim got out of the vehicle and started walking away.

Shelton believes that’s when the girlfriend hit him with the vehicle. She then tried to escape through an alleyway but got stuck.

Police say Dobbs got out of the car and started hitting the victim.

The man has serious injuries.