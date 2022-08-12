Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning.

37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler.

The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill Road near Crawford.

According to the Highway Patrol, Brown was walking in the northbound lane of 45 Alternate when he was hit by the truck which was also traveling north.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.