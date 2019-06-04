Names of those involved in Kemper County Crash

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released the names of the victims in the crash from Monday.

The 8 passengers in the van were, Guillerno Lugo, Francisco Lugo, David Lugo, Luis Lugo, Macario Peregrino, Jose Maldonedo, Arnulfo Martinez, and Jose Barrera. All of the fatalities were from Macon, MS.

The driver of the Ford van was Alejandro Resendiz. He is also from Macon. The driver of the box truck was Steven McKinney of Goodhope, AL.

