Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office.

Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Board of Directors confirmed this information today.

Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September 30th, 2023.

She will also direct the activities of the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation.