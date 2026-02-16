Nancy Guthrie’s family members have been cleared as suspects, sheriff says

CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that all family members of Nancy Guthrie have been cleared as suspects in her disappearance, authorities in Arizona said Monday. He noted that this includes their spouses.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a statement.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings, Annie and Camron, have made repeated video pleas for their mother’s safe return.

