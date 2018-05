WATCH: Day one of the high school baseball state championships at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Nanih Waiya takes the series lead, 1-0, with a 13-5 win over Smithville. Game two is scheduled for Friday at 1 PM.

- Advertisement -

North Pontotoc falls to St. Andrew’s, 4-3, after trailing 4-0 earlier in the game. Saints take the series lead, 1-0. Game two is scheduled for Thursday at 4 PM.