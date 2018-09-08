Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams in U.S. Open

Adam Hunger / AP
Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Osaka won the contentious match 6-2-, 6-4.
Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.
