Natchez Trace Closure to remain in effect longer than expected

CHOCTAW/WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A closure of the Natchez Trace Parkway between Mississippi Highway 413 and U.S. Highway 82 in Choctaw and Webster counties will remain in effect longer than expected.

This affects the area between mile markers 181 and 204.

The section of the parkway, including the Jeff Busby Campground and day use area, has been closed since June 9 of this year.

This is to allow for the removal and replacement of failed pavement and culverts.

According to a press release, the project was initially expected to be completed by the end of summer, but unforeseen site conditions and weather delays extended the timeline.

A definitive reopening date is not available at this time.

Construction will continue into 2026.

The detour route is approximately 40 miles long, it adds an estimated 10 miles and 15 minutes of additional travel time compared to the parkway route.

The NPS encourages the public to check the parkway website, www.nps.gov/natr, or follow @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS on Facebook for the latest updates.

