Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has planned outage Oct. 21

EUPORA, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has a planned outage scheduled for Saturday, October 21 starting at 11 p.m. and is expected to last five to six hours.

All customers that are serviced from the Eupora Substation will be affected by this outage.

The reason for the outage is to replace a 161kv switch inside the Eupora Substation that was flagged to be replaced during routine maintenance.

You can contact Natchez Trace Electric Power Association’s office at (662)258-2941.

