Natchez Trace Parkway announces part of road closed for paving

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If the Natchez Trace will be part of your road trip in the coming weeks, expect a detour.

Beginning August 16, the Parkway will be closed for paving from Milepost 239 to 251.

The closure will expand to Milepost 256 on August 21.

The Northbound detour will take you off the Trace at Highway 32. The route continues to 45 Alternate, then Highway 278.

The Southbound detour takes you off the Trace at Highway 278. It continues to Highway 45, then to Highway 32.

A sign will be in place along the detours.

Again, the detours begin this coming Wednesday.

