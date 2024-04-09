Nate Dohm’s return cut short against Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Nate Dohm returned to the mound Sunday against Georgia after missing a month to recover from an arm injury. The return only lasted 12 pitches before MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis and trainers decided to pull him from the game.

“It wasn’t anything major,” Lemonis said. “He just didn’t feel comfortable and I wasn’t going to mess with it.” Adding, “He has such a long career, so if he isn’t 100% I don’t want him out there.”

Dohm has been dominant when on the field, allowing four earned runs in 24.1 innings pitched while striking out 32 batters.

The Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday against UAB at 6 PM.