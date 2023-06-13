National council awards MUW teacher preparation program with ‘A’ grade

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women was recognized for how it teaches teachers to help young learners.

The National Council on Teacher Quality gave The W’s undergraduate teacher preparation program an “A” grade.

This organization measures how future educators will teach reaching in the classroom.

Only 23% of programs in the country are rated an “A” for using methods of reading instruction.

Statistics show more than one-third of fourth-grade students in the U.S. cannot read at a basic level.

“We view reading as the foundation to education,” said MUW’s Dean of the School of Education Dr. Marty Hatton.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter