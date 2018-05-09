Army National Guard uses Mississippi port for the first time

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – The U.S. Army is utilizing Mississippi’s Port of Gulfport for the first time, opening up logistical possibilities.

News outlets report the Mississippi Army National Guard shipped military vehicles out of the port Tuesday. It’s the first time the Army has used port since it achieved the Department of Defense’s strategic designation status, although the Navy has used the port in the past.

Maj. Gen. Jason Boyle says a successful partnership could mean that Camp Shelby could be used for training purposes.

This also gives Gulfport the opportunity to compete for Army business with nearby ports, providing an economic boost for the state.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says more than 40 local contractors from Mississippi were hired by the federal government and the National Guard for the mission.

