National Night Out returns to Starkville for 40th celebration

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – National Night Out returns to Starkville for its 40th celebration, giving law enforcement and the community a chance to build on its relationship.

Similar to previous years, people, particularly children, are able to connect with officers in a friendly and peaceful environment.

Games, school supplies, and other games will be available at tonight’s event at the Starkville Sportsplex.

“Normally when the community sees us, we’re out doing business. We’re taking care of business because people need help. I’m this case, this time they won’t need help. They’re here for fun. To enjoy and be relaxed. It’s all about relaxing and allowing the children to have a good time in a safe environment. That’s what it’s all about,” said Kenya Bibbs, Starkville Police Department.

The National Night Out event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. at the Sportsplex.

A blood drive is going on until 7 at the Sportsplex as well.

