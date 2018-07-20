CDC links national Salmonella outbreak to raw turkey products

The Center for Disease Control is warning the country of a Salmonella outbreak, with 26 states reporting cases.

The outbreak is reportedly linked to a variety of raw turkey products.

Of the 90 reported cases, 40 people have been hospitalized. Fortunately so far, no deaths have been reported.

Two people were even sickened where pet food containing raw turkey, was fed to pets.

New York has seen the most cases with 13, but the outbreak is spread all over the country.

Although the twin states haven’t reported a case yet, our neighbors: Tennessee, Florida and Georgia have seen a combined 7 cases.

No one brand or distributor has been singled out as a cause as of yet.