National Signing Day 2025: Louisville Wildcats

The Wildcats had a total of seven student-athletes sign to play at the next level.
Bryce Brauneisen,
Image3

The Louisville Wildcats had an impressive total of seven student-athletes on National Signing Day put pen to paper to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

  • Kellon Mann: Alcorn State University
  • TayQuon McKinney: Hinds Community College
  • Kameron Triplett: EMCC
  • Ja’Cari Owens: EMCC
  • Greg Jernigan: Mount Marty University
  • Jeremiah Ash: EMCC
  • Jayshaun Robbins: Hinds Community College
Categories: High School Sports, Local Sports, Sports

This content provided by:

Related