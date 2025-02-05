National Signing Day 2025: Louisville Wildcats
The Wildcats had a total of seven student-athletes sign to play at the next level.
The Louisville Wildcats had an impressive total of seven student-athletes on National Signing Day put pen to paper to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.
- Kellon Mann: Alcorn State University
- TayQuon McKinney: Hinds Community College
- Kameron Triplett: EMCC
- Ja’Cari Owens: EMCC
- Greg Jernigan: Mount Marty University
- Jeremiah Ash: EMCC
- Jayshaun Robbins: Hinds Community College