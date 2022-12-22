National Signing Day around the Golden Triangle

Kam Dyer,

WATCH: Itawamba safety, Isaac Smith signs with Mississippi State

Columbus and EMCC wide receiver, Ethan Conner signs with Troy

Columbus and EMCC linebacker, Steve Cattledge signs with Troy

Columbus running back, Zywan Lacey signs with Gulf Coast Community College

Oxford Quarterback, Mack Howard signs with Utah

Oxford linebacker, Alex Sanford signs with Arkansas

Oxford defensive lineman, Malaki Pegues signs with Troy

Starkville offensive lineman, Christopher Hayes signs with Southern Miss

 

