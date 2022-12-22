National Signing Day around the Golden Triangle
WATCH: Itawamba safety, Isaac Smith signs with Mississippi State
Columbus and EMCC wide receiver, Ethan Conner signs with Troy
Columbus and EMCC linebacker, Steve Cattledge signs with Troy
Columbus running back, Zywan Lacey signs with Gulf Coast Community College
Oxford Quarterback, Mack Howard signs with Utah
Oxford linebacker, Alex Sanford signs with Arkansas
Oxford defensive lineman, Malaki Pegues signs with Troy
Starkville offensive lineman, Christopher Hayes signs with Southern Miss