Navistar Defense in West Point expects to layoff hundreds of employees

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Navistar Defense in West Point plans to lay off hundreds of people in the next few weeks.

Employees received the notice last Friday (October 13).

According to the Golden Triangle Development Link, the layoffs are a result of low market demand from one of the company’s suppliers.

The news of this large wave of layoffs will result in Roughly 200 people looking for new jobs.

An unsuspecting development considering the huge expectations that were laid out earlier in the Spring.

Just six months ago, state officials visited the assembly plant to celebrate its contribution to Mississippi’s record-low unemployment.

Now, those numbers may be flipping after Navistar announced the company would be issuing layoffs.

Some Navistar employees posted the notice and their frustrations on social media.

According to the Golden Triangle Development LINK, the layoffs will come in two rounds, and roughly 200 people are expected to lose their jobs.

Mayor Rod Bobo said the layoffs will go into effect on October 26th.

“The reason behind this, as I was told, was a key customer to reduce a substantial amount of orders that sparked this move,” Mayor Bobo said.

While the layoffs come right in the fourth quarter, resources are available to those affected.

“The resources that come to mind we will be more than happy to point people in the right direction. As far as the WIN job center is concerned for job replacement. Also, I’m sure there will be some unemployment benefits afforded to those affected. I’m sure Navistar has some succession plan to help people get signed up for unemployment. I’m almost certain that they would do that,” Bobo said.

According to the notice by Navistar, the reduction of the workforce is to be temporary but production of new businesses is not expected to start earlier than 2024.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter